DEL VALLE, Texas (KXAN) — One person died Thursday after a crash involving a motorcycle near Del Valle High School, according to Austin-Travis County EMS.

ATCEMS said on social media at 11:23 a.m. medics pronounced one adult dead on the scene of a crash at 5100 Ross Road, which is near the high school.

According to ATCEMS, the crash involved a motorcycle and a vehicle.

No other people were reported injured, ATCEMS said.

ATCEMS warns drivers to expect delays in the area and use alternate routes if possible.