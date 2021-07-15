1 injured in Georgetown wreck near I-35, causing ‘residual’ delays

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — Georgetown police say a wreck on State Highway 195 where it meets with Interstate 35 is causing delays Thursday morning.

The crash involved a passenger car and a motorcycle, police say, and one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. According to dispatchers, there were “residual” delays in the area around 7:30 a.m., but the crash was close to being cleared by then.

Our traffic map was showing delays getting onto the freeway from SH 195 as of 8:10 a.m.

Police didn’t have further details about the crash, but if we receive an update about it, we will add it to this story.

