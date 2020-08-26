1 hit, killed on RM 620 in northwest Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died after a vehicle hit a pedestrian Wednesday morning on Ranch to Market Road 620 in northwest Austin.

Authorities say RM 620 is closed at its intersection with Four Points Road in both directions, and ask that people avoid the area.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted that one person died at the scene, and another was taken to a hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening. The agency’s first tweet regarding the incident came at 6:56 a.m.

#ATXTrafficFatality FINAL: Auto v Pedestrian incident at 7600 blk of N FM 620 Rd; #ATCEMSMedics have obtained a Deceased On Scene pronouncement of 1 adult & transported a 2nd adult to RRMC with non-life-threatening injuries. Expect heavy traffic delays & closures in the area. — ATCEMS (@ATCEMS) August 26, 2020

APD said they will hold a briefing about the incident at 8:45 a.m. to release more information.