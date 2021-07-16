1 dies in FM 1626 crash in southern Travis County on Friday

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — A person died in a wreck on FM 1626 in southern Travis County, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office said Friday.

TCSO tweeted about the wreck just before 10 a.m. Friday and said deputies were on scene and the road was closed, then followed it up at 10:20 a.m. to say someone died. It was at the intersection of FM 1626 and Katy Lane, near San Leanna.

TCSO said the road will be closed for “an extended period of time.” No other information was immediately available, but we will update this story once it is.