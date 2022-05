AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died following a crash in northeast Travis County, medics said Thursday.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted about the crash at 4:17 p.m. and said an adult was pronounced dead at the scene in the 9000 block of Johnny Morris Road near its intersection with Daffan Gin Road. That’s just south of U.S. Highway 290.

One person died in a crash in the 9000 block of Johnny Morris Road in northeast Travis County on Wednesday. (KXAN photo/Ed Zavala)

ATCEMS didn’t release more details about the crash other than to avoid the area while an investigation takes place.