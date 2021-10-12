1 dead in multi-vehicle crash with an 18-wheeler on I-35 in Round Rock; southbound lanes closed

1 person died and 2 others were injured in a crash with an 18-wheeler Tuesday morning on I-35 in Round Rock. (Round Rock Police photo)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A person died in a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 on Tuesday in Round Rock, and the freeway is closed on the southbound side.

Round Rock Police said three vehicles were part of the wreck on I-35 near State Highway 45 and Hesters Crossing that closed the southbound lanes Tuesday morning around 5:15 a.m. RRPD said there are two others injured as a result of the crash.

5:45AM UPDATE: Southbound IH-35 remains shut down at Hesters Crossing. Traffic is being diverted onto the frontage road. Seek alternate routes.



The wreck involved 3 vehicles, including an 18-wheeler. There is one confirmed fatality and two other reported injuries. pic.twitter.com/pO2e8FG8NG — Round Rock Police (@roundrockpolice) October 12, 2021

Avoid the area Tuesday morning and try to find another way through if you need to go through there while crews clear the crash. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road.