1 dead in multi-vehicle crash with an 18-wheeler on I-35 in Round Rock; southbound lanes closed

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — A person died in a multi-vehicle crash involving an 18-wheeler on Interstate 35 on Tuesday in Round Rock, and the freeway is closed on the southbound side.
Round Rock Police said three vehicles were part of the wreck on I-35 near State Highway 45 and Hesters Crossing that closed the southbound lanes Tuesday morning around 5:15 a.m. RRPD said there are two others injured as a result of the crash.
Avoid the area Tuesday morning and try to find another way through if you need to go through there while crews clear the crash. Traffic is detouring to the frontage road.