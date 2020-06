GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) — One person died in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 35 Friday morning near County Road 146 in Georgetown, the Texas Department of Public Safety says.

Southbound lanes of the freeway are closed, and DPS says it doesn’t know when the lanes will reopen.

The crash was originally reported by the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office at 5:34 a.m.

Accident south bound I-35 near CR 146. Southbound lanes closed at this time. pic.twitter.com/967JNPZXPk — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) June 19, 2020

We will have more information on the crash as it becomes available.