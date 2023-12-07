AUSTIN (KXAN) — One person has died following a crash on Texas 360/Capital of Texas Highway and other people are injured.

Austin-Travis County EMS posted about the crash at 1:05 p.m. and said at least four patients were involved. It happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Stoneridge Road.

Originally, ATCEMS said a patient was pinned and being extricated, then said in an update the patient had been extricated and was being treated. The other three people were declared trauma alerts.

In another update, ATCEMS said an adult was pronounced dead on the scene. The three other patients were being treated and prepared to be taken to hospitals as of 1:09 p.m.

Drivers should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.