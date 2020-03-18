1 dead, another seriously injured in 2-vehicle rollover crash on FM 2244

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — One person is dead and another is a declared trauma patient after Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a 2-vehicle crash Wednesday on Farm to Market Road 2244 west of Loop 360.

ATCEMS posted four updates on Twitter about the wreck in the 7700 block of FM 2244. Initially, paramedics said a driver was pinned inside one of the cars, but they were able to get the driver out.

Medics said they took an adult to St. David’s South Austin Medical Center with potentially serious, non life-threatening injuries.

ATCEMS also said Star Flight is responding to the scene. Expect traffic closures and delays in that area.

The Westlake Fire Department and Travis County ESD 10 also responded to the scene.

A deadly car wreck on FM 2244 has the road blocked at Barton Creek Blvd. Avoid the area if you can. (KXAN photo/Julie Karam)