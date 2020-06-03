1 dead after semi-truck, car collision on FM 1625 in southeast Travis County

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Multiple emergency agencies responded to a deadly collision between a semi-truck and passenger vehicle on Farm to Market Road 1625 in southeast Travis County early Wednesday morning.

Austin Travis-County EMS says one person died at the scene on FM 1625 near U.S. Highway 183. ATCEMS said paramedics responded to the call for a semi versus auto pin-in collision at 2:38 a.m.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said they were notified of the crash at 2:48 a.m., and they will head the investigation.

Highway 183 and FM 1625 will be closed in the area “for awhile,” Texas DPS officials said. Avoid the area if you can. Traffic is being diverted on to McKenzie Road.

Travis County ESD No. 11 and StarFlight, along with Travis County Sheriff’s department, also responded to the crash.