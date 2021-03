AUSTIN (KXAN) — A person died in a rollover wreck Wednesday morning in western Travis County, Austin-Travis County EMS said.

At least one westbound lane of Bee Caves Road is closed at River Hills Road, the Travis County Sheriff’s Office says. The car is off the road.

EMS said one person died at the scene. They added it was a single-car crash and that person was ejected. Multiple emergency crews responded to the scene.

Please avoid the area if you can. Delays are expected in the area.