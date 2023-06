AUSTIN (KXAN) — Medics have pronounced one person dead after a motorcycle crashed with a car on FM 2222 Wednesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS tweeted the crash happened around 6:46 a.m. on FM 2222 near Bell Mountain Drive.

One adult was pronounced dead on the scene of the crash.

Part of FM 2222 is closed in the area. Drivers should expect extended delays and avoid the area.