1 dead after fiery crash in southeast Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY (KXAN) — All lanes of U.S. Highway 183 are closed near FM 973 in southeast Travis County due to a fatal crash Tuesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a person died and another was declared a trauma alert after two vehicles collided in the 9100 block of S. U.S. Highway 183. One went into a building and another caught fire, ATCEMS said. ATCEMS said it has “multiple assets” at the scene.

The trauma alert patient was taken to St. David’s South Medical Center in Austin for treatment, ATCEMS said.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office originally said the southbound lanes and one northbound lane were closed, but an update later said lanes in both directions are closed.

The intersection of U.S. 183 and FM 973 is south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport and north of the State Highway 130 and State Highway 45 interchange. ATCEMS said the nearest cross street to the crash is McKenzie Drive, which is just south of the Colton area.