AUSTIN (KXAN) — At least two people are dead and two others hurt after a crash involving three vehicles on Interstate 35 in downtown Austin Tuesday morning.

Austin-Travis County EMS said the crash involving a large truck and a smaller vehicle happened near 100 N. I-35 southbound at around 8:18 a.m.

The Texas Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes of I-35 at Sixth Street are closed because of the crash. Traffic is being detoured to the frontage road at exit 234B.

ATCEMS reported two adults were pronounced dead at the scene.

The agency also rescued the driver of the large truck who was trapped; they were taken to a hospital with potentially serious injuries. A fourth patient was evaluated and taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to ATCEMS.