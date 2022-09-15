AUSTIN (KXAN) — Three Texas Longhorns football players didn’t have to go far for a money-making opportunity last weekend.

“They’ve got really good pizza,” said Longhorns freshman linebacker Derrick Brown. “And I’ve been here a few times since I’ve been around in Austin. It’s close on campus.”

Brown is referring to Dollar Slice Club, a pizza restaurant on Guadalupe Street right next to the UT campus. Brown, Keondre Coburn, and fellow freshman Jaylon Guilbeau were outside the restaurant, signing autographs and taking pictures with fans a day after the Longhorns’ marquee showdown against Alabama.

“I love pizza,” Coburn said. “So it’s just an opportunity to get an endorsement to where I could help them out, they help me out.”

Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) has been growing over the past three years, allowing college athletes to profit off their own image. A number of Longhorns have made notable NIL deals, like star running back Bijan Robinson and quarterback Quinn Ewers.

“I think it’s good to just get a chance to get what you’re worth,” said Coburn. “In college, you really aren’t getting nothing. Why not come to school, play football, get an education and get paid for it too. It’s a blessing for a lot of people.”

At Sunday’s event, students, fans and all got to know some of the Longhorns. That connection is an added benefit of NIL, according to the players.

“I like [NIL] because not only [am] I getting paid for what I’m doing, I get to talk to the people, the community,” Brown said. “The people who [are] out here supporting us and the people that’s in the stands and it’s really just a good chance to give back to the community.”

Brown, Coburn, Guilbeau and the Longhorns will next take the field at 7 p.m. Saturday as Texas is set to host UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.