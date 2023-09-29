AUSTIN (KXAN) — In an effort to stand out in Austin’s food truck scene, Texas Longhorns wide receiver Deandre Moore wants to talk turkey.

With his mother Taleea doing the cooking, the freshman wideout is using NIL money to fund Jive Turkey, a food truck with a turkey-based menu in central Austin at 1637 E. Riverside Drive.

While in high school, Moore was looking to incorporate leaner sources of protein into his diet as he trained to be a college athlete. One of his solutions was replacing ground beef with ground turkey, and that was eventually the catalyst for the Jive Turkey concept. He also noticed that most of the food trucks with affordable selections were beef-based, so he wanted to promote well-being and bring underserved neighborhoods leaner food options.

With the help of Clark Field Creative (formerly known as Clark Field Collective), Jive Turkey is open every day except for Mondays with plans to expand their hours of operation in the future. Deandre said he’s excited to share home-cooked meals with the Austin community.

The Jive Burger, Jive Turkey bowl and deep-fried turkey tacos from Longhorns freshman wide receiver DeAndre Moore’s food truck, Jive Turkey. Each entree item is $15 at the truck located at 1637 E. Riverside Drive. (Photo courtesy of Daniel Cavazos)

Jive Turkey’s hours

Tuesday-Thursday: 5 p.m.-midnight

Friday-Saturday: 5 p.m.- 3 a.m.

Sunday: noon-8 p.m.

“Growing up, I realized what a privilege it was to be able to gather around the table with my family and enjoy my mom’s warm, home-cooked meals,” he said. “As a newer member of the Austin community, I’m grateful to bring those same staples to Austin’s talented food truck scene, while hopefully bringing people together in the process.”

He has intentions to embark on philanthropic endeavors as well, including providing meals for people experiencing homelessness and other initiatives.

“Upon hearing about Deandre’s innovative idea that’s intertwined with his upbringing, we knew we had to help him bring Jive Turkey to the Austin culinary scene,” said Nick Shuley, founder of Clark Field Creative. “Our goal is to help student-athletes make powerful business concepts a reality, especially when they’re going to impact the community in a positive way.”