AUSTIN (KXAN) — Five Texas Athletics-focused NIL groups have merged to launch the Texas One Fund Thursday.

Clark Field Collective, Horns with Heart, Occupy Left Field, 40 Pack and the National Championship Golf Foundation are now operating as Texas One Fund, according to the nonprofit.

“After executing numerous NIL deals, we were able to see the need for a bigger positive community impact and a streamlined setup,” Nick Shuley, founder of Clark Field Collective, said in a release. “Texas has the luxury of having so many organizations that want to help, but we quickly saw the need to get everyone in the community together. We wanted to make giving easily accessible to everyone and create a bigger connection to the athletic programs, athletes, and community. Whether you are giving $5 or $5 million, we want to make this something for every Longhorn.”

According to the newly-founded nonprofit, the fund seeks to maximize community impact and be the preferred NIL fundraising collective for Texas student-athletes.

“Through donors, businesses, and fans, the Texas One Fund will support access to NIL opportunities for student-athletes of all Texas sports unlocked through participation and promotion of charitable causes and events in the community,” a release from the nonprofit organization said.

Clark Field Collective launched in late 2021 with an initial $10 million pledged from Texas business owners, University of Texas alumni and other donors.

The Horns with Heart nonprofit started “The Pancake Factory,” which gives every scholarship Longhorns offensive lineman $50,000 annually.

The Texas One Fund said it would be comprised of an executive board with alumni, donors and business leaders, as well as individual boards representing each Texas sports program.

“With the Texas One Fund, donors, fans, contributors, and businesses will have the ability to direct their tax-deductible donations to the sport of their choice,” Texas One Fund said. “Fans who want to support overall athletics can designate their contributions into a general fund for the Texas One Fund board to disseminate across all sports.”