You’re Invited:”Guaranteed To Wrinkle” Hosts Dance Party

Guaranteed to Wrinkle is on a mission to raise awareness for causes that are important to women, and as the GTW community continues to expand, so does that mission. This next event is centered on how to help yourself and help others feel good, look good.

Melody DanceFit will guide attendees through a workout with the notion: dance to feel good. Austin-based Rambler Sparkling Water, FIX Vodka, Susto Mezcal and more will be served as refreshers. The night will end with a 10-minute cool down facial by Sabia with additional specials available to guests.

GTW will also be collecting makeup and handbags for Dress For Success Austin to help empower women to look good and achieve economic independence by providing tools to help them thrive in work and in life.

Tickets are now available at https://guaranteedtofeelgoodlookgood.splashthat.com/.