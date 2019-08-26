Y(H)appy International Dog Day! How To Celebrate Canines In Central Texas

National Dog Day is August 26, 2019. The holiday celebrates all dogs: we are talkin’ all breeds, all family dogs, all rescue dogs, and many more!

There are plenty of ways to celebrate in Central Texas! We’ve listed a few below.

Dog Day Happy Hour At Yeti Austin

Where: YETI Austin Store at 220 South Congress Avenue

When: Monday, August 26 from 4:30-7PM

Why: Raise awareness of Emancipet and the incredible work they’re doing (plus hang out with dogs)

What Else: There will be a product giveaway featuring YETI’s newest products, the Trailhead Dog Bed and Boomer Dog Bowls.

Special Cocktails From Loro

Loro is teaming up with Austin Pets Alive and Tito’s Handmade Vodka for drink specials!

Where & When: 7 p.m. Aug. 26. 2115 S. Lamar Blvd.

What: $4 Woof Rescues made with Tito’s, blackberry and yuzu. Austin Pets Alive will have dogs available for adoption.

Second Bar + Kitchen Yappy Hour

What: National Dog Day is August 26th and Second Bar + Kitchen’s Downtown location wants to help celebrate your furry best friend!

In honor of the fun holiday, they will be offering an all-day yappy-hour, complimentary dog biscuits and serving up their specialty cocktail, The Yaperol Spritz. In addition, for every Yaperol Spritz that is sold, Second Bar + Kitchen will be offering a $1 to Emancipet.