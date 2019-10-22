Woman taken to hospital after stabbing in east Austin, suspect in custody

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman was transported to the hospital after a stabbing at a bus stop at East 12th Street and Cedar Avenue in east Austin on Monday night, Austin-Travis County EMS reports.

(KXAN/Andrew Choat)

According to ATCEMS, the woman’s injuries were potentially serious. The suspect reportedly ran off after stabbing the woman multiple times, and was then tracked down by K-9 units in a Cedar Avenue backyard.

The suspect, now in police custody, was also taken to the hospital with serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. It’s unknown how he was injured.

