Woman killed in crash after hitting utility pole on North Lamar Boulevard

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police identified a woman who died June 25 in a single-vehicle crash on North Lamar Boulevard.

Police say Shelby Bean, 28, was driving a white 2015 Subaru Forester southbound on North Lamar Boulevard when she went off the road for an unknown reason and hit a utility pole.

Bean was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center at the University of Texas where she died at 7:46 p.m. on June 25, police say.

The investigation is still pending, and anyone with information regarding this case should call APD’s Vehicular Homicide Unit Detectives at (512) 974-6935. This is Austin’s 40th fatal traffic crash of 2020, resulting in 42 fatalities this year. At this time in 2019, there were 38 traffic fatalities, APD reports.