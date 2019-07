Austin-Travis County EMS is responding to a land rescue call just outside of southwest Austin Sunday morning.

According to a tweet from ATCEMS at 2:27 p.m., multiple units are responding to the scene in the 3900 block of S Mopac Expressway. A female had sustained an injury on the greenbelt, per officials.

The victim, who is reported to have medical complications by ATCEMS, was eventually removed from the greenbelt and treated by medics on site.