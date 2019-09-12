Woman claims Travis Co. DA, assistant DA conspired, lied about her after reported sexual assault

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A woman has filed a lawsuit against Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore and First Assistant District Attorney Melinda Montford, claiming that the two conspired together to say that her alleged sexual assault was consensual.

In the lawsuit, the victim, Emily Borchardt, says she abducted, strangled and repeatedly raped by three men, over a 12-hour period, in January 2018. She was a senior honors student at the University of Texas at the time. The alleged assault happened the weekend before she was to begin her last semester.

Immediately following the assault, Borchardt says that she reported the crime to Austin Police Department and cooperated with law enforcement to make sure her assailants were arrested — men who, according to the lawsuit, APD and the DA’s office knew by name.

Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore (KXAN)

The lawsuit says that in APD’s Police File, it indicates repeatedly -at least 26 times – that Borchardt feared for her life, tried to escape and was told by her abductors that they had killed people before.

Borchardt’s attorneys say that nowhere in the police file does it ever indicate that the sex was consensual.

Then, according to the lawsuit, despite physical evidence — including DNA evidence identifying the man who reportedly told Borchardt he’d killed before — the DA’s Office declined on two separate occasions to prosecute for any of the sexual assaults.

After the second time, Borchardt’s attorneys say, she became a plaintiff in a Class-Action Lawsuit, which aimed to address the DA’s office’s “pattern of failing to properly investigate and prosecute reported sexual assaults that are perpetrated upon women.”

According to the lawsuit, the Class Action Lawsuit that Borchardt entered “put tremendous pressure on the DA’s Office… namely DA Moore and ADA Montford.”

Borchardt’s attorneys say that the reason Moore and Montford were threatened by the lawsuit was that it put in jeopardy both Moore’s re-election campaign and Montford’s service to Moore.

The lawsuit states that a little over a month after Borchardt joined the Class-Action Lawsuit, Montford returned a three-week-old message from a family friend of Borchardt’s — a conversation which attorneys say was recorded.

The family friend says that on the call, Montford made several malicious and false claims about Emily, including that she’d allegedly told police that sex with one of the men had been consensual and that Montford implied that further revelations about Borchardt would come to light if she remained in the Class-Action Lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, in March 2019, Moore then reviewed and publicly consented to Montford’s misconduct. Attorneys say that after a transcript of the call was published by the press, Moore said in a news article that “allegations of impropriety [concerning the call transcript] are unfounded.”

Overall, the lawsuit claims that:

Moore and Montford conspired to violate Borchardt’s Constitutional rights and protections (her rights being that she was involved in a Class-Action Lawsuit),

Montford shared intimate (and false) information about the case to a third party (the family friend)

by Montford saying that Borchardt was lying about the sex being consensual, it was implied that Borchardt had committed a criminal offense

Moore then endorsed the false information as true

Borchardt’s attorneys say Moore and Montford did all of this to preserve their own professional and political ambitions and because of their dislike for the women pursuing the Class-Action Lawsuit.

According to the lawsuit, Borchardt is seeking reimbursement for damages and court costs, in addition to holding Moore and Montford liable for defamation.

Borchardt and her attorneys are demanding a trial by jury.

KXAN has reached out to the DA’s office, which responded explaining that they would release a statement regarding the lawsuit on Thursday.