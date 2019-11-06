Woman, 73, dies after being hit by vehicle in Walmart parking lot

CEDAR PARK, Texas (KXAN) — A woman has died after she was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of a Walmart in Cedar Park.

The Cedar Park Police Department said Juanita Lopez, 73, died in the hospital Tuesday morning following the collision at 1:58 p.m. on Monday.

Officers had responded to a call of a vehicle versus pedestrian accident in the parking lot of 201 Walton Way.

When they arrived, Lopez was awake but unresponsive, and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Officers are investigating the incident. Based on the initial investigation, the collision is believed to be a slow speed accident, according to Cedar Park PD.