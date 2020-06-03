Wine Pairing 101 With Barons Creek Wine Room

Cheers to Wine Down Wednesday…because right now is a good time to “Wine” a little, laugh a lot…Our friend and Certified Sommelier Anthony Makoujy with Barons Creek Wine Room joined us to talk about one of our favorite things…Pairings, of the wine and food variety!

Anthony shared some easy rules on wine pairing which included

-Acid Needs Acid

-Opposites Attract

-The More The Merrier

Each of the Barons Creek locations offer Food & Wine Pairings and today Steph and Rosie tried out two of the complimentary pairings.

First up was the Barons Creek Viognier paired with Herbed Goat Cheese drizzled with a White Peach Balsamic Vinegar.

Note how the Acidity of the Viognier quiets the twangy acidity of the goat cheese and how the white peach balsamic drizzle accentuates the peach & apricot flavors in the Viognier.

Next up was Barons Creek HIPPO (Grenache/Petite Verdot Blend) paired with a Dark Chocolate Truffle.

Note how the creaminess of the chocolate attaches itself to the wine leading to a silky, smooth, chocolate finish.

Our segment was followed up by a 2nd helping of fun wine pairing rules with Anthony so make sure to check that out for even more helpful tips!

Barons Creek tasting room is open for business. You can pick Anthony’s brain at their Georgetown location at 706 S Austin Ave in Georgetown, TX. For more information go to BaronsCreekWineRoom.com or give them a call at (512) 688-5755. You can also follow them on social media for updates on upcoming events @BaronsCreekWineRoom.

