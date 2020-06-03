Wine Pairing 101 With Barons Creek Wine Room Continued

Cheers to Wine Down Wednesday…because right now is a good time to “Wine” a little, laugh a lot…Our friend and Certified Sommelier Anthony Makoujy with Barons Creek Wine Room joined us to talk about one of our favorite things…Pairings, of the wine and food variety! This is a continuation of our first segment on wine pairing rules.

Here’s what we covered:

• Heat Needs Sweet

• What Grows Together Goes Together

• If You Like It, It Goes!

• When in Doubt, Bubble It Out!

Anthony knows how much Steph and Rosie like bubbles and at Barons Creek Vineyards, their Wine Maker Russell Smith, a local Texan, has a second home and vineyard outside of Barcelona Spain. He makes both a regular Sparkling Cava and a Rose Cava. To see what they paired bubbles with check out the segment above!

Barons Creek tasting room is open for business. You can pick Anthony’s brain at their Georgetown location at 706 S Austin Ave in Georgetown, TX. For more information go to BaronsCreekWineRoom.com or give them a call at (512) 688-5755. You can also follow them on social media for updates on upcoming events @BaronsCreekWineRoom.