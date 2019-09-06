Williamson County Sheriff’s office responds to rumors of threats at two RRISD schools

By the end of the school year, Round Rock ISD hopes to equip all buses with the SMART Tag system it’s piloting to keep track of students getting on and off buses. (KXAN Photo/Chris Davis)

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a rumor of a threat toward school safety at Pearson Ranch Middle School — but they found there was no danger to the school.

A tweet from the Williamson County Sheriff’s office said one child was charged.

WCSO has investigated threats targeting two schools over the past 24 hours. NO DANGER to either school. One juvenile has been charged regarding Pearson Ranch Middle School. Secondary threat against the Jarrell High School was unfounded. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/UmU1zVxBFi — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) September 6, 2019

A letter sent to parents from RRISD said authorities were able to identify the student accused of making the threat, in addition to their parents.

In the letter, Principal Kim Winters wrote:

“We appreciate your help and support in keeping our campus safe and secure. As we continue to strive each day to promote student safety, we ask that you speak with your child about the importance of reporting anything they hear that may impact campus safety to a member of campus staff or an adult.”

Another threat was also made Friday to Jarell Middle School, but that was also unfounded.