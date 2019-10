Deputies have a occupied stolen vehicle stopped on IH35 and Williams dr in Georgetown. Please be careful in the area. Multiple agencies assisting. @SheriffChody pic.twitter.com/3pNCVGvQ5s — Williamson County Sheriff's Office (@WilCoSheriffPIO) October 5, 2019

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KXAN) – Williamson County Sheriffs stopped an occupied stolen vehicle on I-35 and Williams dr. in Georgetown according to Sherriff Chody.

Williamson County Sheriff’s Office tweeted around 1 p.m. about the stop and warned people to be careful in the area.

Two suspects were detained according to Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, and the scene has been cleared. There are no further updates.