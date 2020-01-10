Williamson County deputies arrest 6 in connection with burglary string

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — Williamson County deputies have recovered a set of weapons and other household valuables connected to a string of burglaries.

Wednesday evening, the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, along with SWAT and DPS made arrests in Taylor in connection to these crimes.

POLICE PRESENCE IN TAYLOR:

Thursday evening, deputies nabbed a few suspects in the Shiloh area of Taylor. At the time, they believed several guns were inside the residence, however, they weren’t able to find any.

Deputies were, however, able to recover several guns, ammunition, TV’s, tools and other house-hold valuables inside a Round Rock storage unit Thursday evening located at 1517 Round Rock Ave north of McNeil Drive.

Two drug organizations are connected to the series of burglaries in the Williamson County area, with six arrest made so far. Their alleged crimes involve nearly a hundred mail thefts, burglaries of homes, businesses, cars and stealing guns.

Deputies say these burglaries have been happening since the beginning of December. Many of the mail theft burglaries are occurring in rural parts of the county, such as Taylor.

“When people come into your home, that’s your safe space. It violates every sense of security,” said Gary Haston, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office commander. “You and I go to work everyday to pay for the things we have and these criminals are stealing our valuables.”

One of the suspects is Felipe Andrew Salazar. He’s facing burglary charges and is accused of breaking into a Taylor neighbor’s home.

According to an arrest affidavit, a juvenile had come home from school to find a broken window inside his home and the front door open. When deputies got to the Nov. 12 burglary scene, they found multiple items stolen.

Some of the items include:

A .22 caliber Magtech rifle

A 3 band, 14 karat white gold wedding ring

A white gold ring with scattered diamonds inside

A survival knife and sheath

Deputies say this is something they’re taking very seriously, which is why DPS is assisting with this investigation, along with outside counties such as Milam where others are also falling victim to these burglaries.

Deputies also say you should track the serial number of your valuables in case you fall victim to these crimes. They plan on making several other arrest in the near future.