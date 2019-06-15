Williamson Co. justices of the peace ask permission to fly Pride, POW/MIA flags

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Two justices of the peace plan to ask for permission from the Williamson County commissioners to temporarily display a third flag at their court buildings.

Judge Stacy Hackenberg from Precinct 4 and Judge KT Musselman from Precinct 1 would like to fly the rainbow Pride flag in June and the POW/MIA flag during the week of Veterans Day. The Commissioners Court will consider both of these requests Tuesday.

“We just wanted to be able to show our Pride and to let the community know that the LGBTQ community is supported and acknowledged and will be treated equitably in our court,” said Hackenberg.

The justices are asking that the county only allow the third flag to be displayed at their offices in Taylor and Round Rock respectively.

“I think it’s important for us to be able to put these symbols forward to let people know that indeed their government is looking out for them and is a part of them as well,” Musselman said. “And that they can trust there to be equal opportunity and access to justice.”

The justices, though, have to ask the Commissioners Court to change the county’s policy on displaying flags on county property. Williamson County currently allows only two flags — the U.S. and Texas flags — to be flown outside county-owned buildings.