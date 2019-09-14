Wilco Sheriff’s office investigating barn fire outisde Leander

WILLIAMSON COUNTY (KXAN) — The Williamson County Sheriff’s office is investigating a fire that engulfed a barn outside of Leander Saturday morning.

According to a tweet from the sheriff’s office, they were dispatched to Honey Comb Mesa off Hero Way to assist the Leander Fire Department with a structure fire around 10 a.m.

The structure was a barn with a home office in it. The Leander FD said they had to bring water in to put out the fire. The said no one was hurt.

Williamson County Sheriff’s office is still investigating the cause of the fire.