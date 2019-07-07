Why are bee attacks happening more and more?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There was an increase in bee attacks over the past week and an Austin Fire District says it’s responded to four calls in just three weeks.

What could be causing this uptick in attacks?

Fire Commander Paul Alvarez says if a bee thinks anyone or anything is a threat, it will retaliate.

Additionally, professional beekeeper Erika Thompson says Austinites should expect more bees this time of year.

“Spring and early summer is the height of bee season, they are more active than ever,” says Thompson. “They are foraging for pollen and nectar, they are also looking for place to live which is why we see bee swarms.”

Most of the bees in the area are honey bees, and should you find yourself near a hive by accident, Thompson says not to call an exterminator who will kill the bees.