Who is Marianne Williamson, the 2020 candidate campaigning for love?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — While Texans Beto O’Rourke and Julián Castro have been making waves on the 2020 Presidential campaign trail for months, another Texas-born candidate sparked the Internet’s interest after an interesting debate performance on Thursday night.

Williamson, 66, was born in Houston and has made a career for herself as a self-help author and speaker. Her work stems from a system of teachings called A Course in Miracles, a metaphysical/spiritual text written in the 1970s that highlights transformation through love.

She, and her books, were featured several times on The Oprah Winfrey Show and Williamson even had an Oprah-approved podcast in the 2000s called “Marianne Williamson’s Miracle Thought.”

Williamson, who has no political experience, previously ran for office in 2014, in California’s 33rd Congressional District.

When asked what the one issue that she’d get passed if elected president, Williamson answered:

“My first call is to the Prime Minister of New Zealand, who said that her goal is to make New Zealand the place where it’s the best place in the world for a child to grow up. And I would tell her ‘Girlfriend, you are so on,’ because the United States of America is going to be the best place in the world for a child to grow up.”

On Thursday night and Friday morning, Twitter was abuzz with memes and jokes about the candidate’s unusual political answers.

In addition to her writing and speaking work and her political aspirations, Williamson founded a Meals-On-Wheels-type program called Project Angel Food, which serves homebound people with AIDS in Los Angeles. She also found the Peace Alliance, a non-profit that focuses on peace-building.