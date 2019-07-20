Which Texas city claims the hottest temperature on record? And how hot was it?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — As summer heats up — and with the weekend bringing some of the season’s first 100-degree temperatures — maybe you’re missing cooler days, or, maybe you’re thinking it could be a lot worse!

Because it could be!

What was the hottest temperature ever recorded in Texas?

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the hottest maximum temperature ever recorded in Texas occurred on June 28, 1994 in Monahans, which is a city in Ward County located near Odessa.

The temperature?

120°!

That’s hotter than the 113° August average for Furnace Creek in the Mojave Desert!

Don’t forget to stay cool this summer and keep up with all the temperature updates on KXAN Weather!