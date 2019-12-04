What’s your favorite cookie? Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day

Live Now
AUSTIN (KXAN) — Did you know Dec. 4 is National Cookie Day?

KXAN celebrated by having various cookies in the newsroom. CNN was also in the spirit, as they unveiled their Top 10 Best Cookies You Can Buy in a Store. In order to qualify, cookies had to be sold at grocery stores nationwide — sadly, disqualifying Girl Scout Cookies.

But here’s the Top 10 list according to CNN:

10) Nilla Wafers — Good by themselves and also perfect for banana pudding!

9) Biscoff shortbread cookies — People love to eat these while drinking coffee.

8) Famous Amos chocolate chip cookies — Can even be found in vending machines!

7) Tate’s — Have you heard of Tate’s? They’re a thin brand of cookie from Southampton, New York.

6) Pillsbury Ready to Bake sugar cookies — A holiday favorite.

5) Keebler Chips Deluxe Rainbow — These have M&Ms instead of chocolate chips.

4) Pepperidge Farm Milano — You feel so fancy when you eat these!

3) Keebler Fudge Stripes — The Keebler Elves did good with these cookies!

2) Lofthouse frosted sugar cookies — If you don’t recognize the name, they’re the soft frosted cookies that can be found at every grocery store.

1) …….Oreos! Was there any doubt?

What’s your favorite cookie?

