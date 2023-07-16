(NEXSTAR) — We’re just shy of a month into summer but you may already be longing for a break from the heat. Here in Texas, August is typically the hottest month. But you can guarantee there will be some scorchers before then.

But have you ever wondered: What was the hottest day ever recorded in Texas?

The hottest maximum temperature ever recorded in Texas happened twice: First on August 12, 1936, in Seymour, northwest of Dallas, and again on June 28, 1994, in Monahans, a city near Odessa, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. The recorded high that day was 120° — that’s hotter than the 113° August average for Furnace Creek in Death Valley.

Even though 120° is hot as heck, it’s still nowhere near as hot as the highest recorded in the U.S. — that record belongs to Greenland Ranch, California, where the temperature hit 134° back on July 10, 1913.