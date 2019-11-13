What’s leading to the low turnout at the Governor’s temporary homeless camp?

State owned property in east Austin being used as a homeless campsite. (KXAN Photo/Frank Martinez)

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Nearly one week after the governor announced a new temporary homeless encampment under state control and operation, homeless advocates are expressing disappointment at the lack of turnout at the facility.

On Thursday, Governor Abbott announced a former maintenance yard for TxDot vehicles in East Austin will be used to provide shelter for the homeless until a more permanent solution can be found.

READ: State of Texas to provide temporary shelter for homeless in Austin

Since Thursday, the Governor’s office reports less than a dozen people have decided to seek shelter at the camp.

Beginning Wednesday, CapMetro, at the request of state officials, offered a free bus ride to the camp, but reported to KXAN that no one chose to board the bus and receive a ride.

Buses will still be available for those experiencing homelessness on Thursday beginning at 8:30 p.m. near Manchaca and 290.

Greg McCormack with Front Steps said the state-run facility is simply too far away from resources that can be found downtown, which is leading to low turnout.

“It’s not ideal for anyone to access any other services in and around the downtown area or really anywhere. It’s pretty secluded,” McCormack said.

Officials within the Governor’s office said there are a number of resources being offered at the site including food, clothing and restroom facilities, among other things.

“This is the Governor following through on what he said he would do, he helped provide a short term fix while working on a long term solution,” said John Wittman, a spokesperson for Governor Abbott’s office.