AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Hurricanes, fires, tornadoes, blizzards, and earthquakes have granted Texas the title of the most disaster-prone state in the country, according to studies in recent reports.

This distinction has raised eyebrows and carried weight around the Lone Star State, especially as March 2023 marks the 17th anniversary of the deadly Panhandle wildfires of 2006 and the six-year anniversary of the devastating Panhandle wildfires of 2017.

With the end of La Niña expected to linger in some form until later in the summer, drought conditions slowly but steadily spreading, and outdoor burn bans active across much of the state, Texans are bracing for emergency situations in fire season alongside looking toward preparations for tornadoes in the coming months. For many, this can mean having plans and emergency kits prepared in case of an evacuation, and otherwise preparing at home for severe storms.

Here are a set of checklists and other tips for families to reference when preparing for wildfires, tornadoes, and other possible crises in the coming months.

Wildfire Emergency Supply Kits

According to references published by ReadyForWildfire.org, emergency supply kits are best prepared before a wildfire or other disaster, and best kept easily accessible so that families can take them during short-notice evacuations. Families should plan to be away from home for an extended period of time, and each family member should have their own kit. While most of the kit supplies can be stored in containers like backpacks, food and water may be best stored in a tub or chest with wheels for easier transport.

Wildfire Emergency Supply Kit Checklist:

Face masks or coverings

Three-day supply of non-perishable food and three gallons of water per person

Map marked with at least two evacuation routes

Prescriptions or special medications

Change of clothing

Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks

First aid kit

Flashlight

Battery-powered radio and extra batteries

Sanitation supplies

Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)

Pet food and water

Easily-carried valuables

Family photos and other irreplaceable items

Chargers for cellphones, laptops, and other devices

What to include in an evacuation plan:

A designated emergency meeting location outside the fire or hazard area . This is critical to determine who has safely evacuated from the affected area.

This is critical to determine who has safely evacuated from the affected area. Several different escape routes from your home and community. Practice these often so everyone in your family is familiar in case of emergency.

Have an evacuation plan for pets and large animals such as horses and other livestock.

A Family Communication Plan that designates an out-of-area friend or relative as a point of contact to act as a single source of communication among family members in case of separation. It is easier to call or message one person and let them contact others than to try and call everyone when phone, cell, and internet systems can be overloaded or limited during a disaster.



When preparing for a wildfire situation, experts such as those with ReadyForWildfire.org advised that families should remember the “Six P’s” of emergency evacuation preparedness:

People and pets

Papers, phone numbers, and important documents

Prescriptions, vitamins, and eyeglasses

Pictures and irreplaceable memorabilia

Personal computer hard drives and disks

“Plastic” – Credit cards, ATM cards, and cash

Not only are those six points important for wildfire and other disaster evacuation preparedness, but experts often advise that families keep them in mind for other emergency preparation as well.

Storm Shelter Emergency Supply Kits

While there are many similarities between wildfire and severe weather supply kits, as listed on Ready.gov and by experts with the American Red Cross, there are some differences in “Go-Kits” and “Stay-at-Home Kits” in the amount of supplies and the presence of some other items.

Storm Shelter and Severe Weather “Stay-at-Home” Checklist:

Face masks or coverings

At least a one-week supply of non-perishable food and at least three gallons of water per person

Infant formula, bottles, diapers, wipes and diaper rash cream

Pet food and water

Manual can opener

Local maps

Prescriptions or special medications

Changes of clothing for each person

Sleeping bag or warm blanket for each person

Extra eyeglasses or contact lenses

An extra set of car keys, credit cards, cash or traveler’s checks

First aid kit and non-prescription medications such as pain relievers and antacids

Flashlight

Whistle

Battery-powered radio, NOAA Weather Radio with tone alert, and extra batteries

Fire extinguisher

Matches in a waterproof container

Sanitation supplies and personal hygiene items

Plastic sheeting and duct tape

Wrench or pliers

Copies of important documents (birth certificates, passports, etc.)

Easily-carried valuables

Family photos and other irreplaceable items

Chargers for cellphones, laptops, and other devices

Paper and pencil

Books, games, puzzles or other activities

During a severe weather or tornado situation, experts advise that families move to their designated shelter-in-place location in the lowest, most-interior area of the building, stay away from windows and doors, and keep track of weather and situational updates.