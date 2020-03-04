What the Texas Primary means for November

Two Texas State students show off their stickers after voting in the 2020 primary.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — After a rocky start to Super Tuesday in Travis County, KXAN asked the county’s clerk Dana DeBeauvoir if we could face the same issues November during the general election. The short answer — no.

DeBeauvoir said she is not concerned about staffing shortages, and that’s because she said not everyone wants to consider themselves a Democrat or Republican. She said that can make the search for workers hard because the parties have to select the election judges, and then the judges choose a staff. That means independents are likely out.

“When you’re asking for people to help at the polls they say, ‘No, I’ll come back for the general election,’ but they don’t like to work the primaries, it is a much more difficult problem with primary elections,” DeBeauvoir said. “General elections are completely different.”

Record Turnout Expected

Officials expect a record turnout this November. Here’s a look at turnout for Super Tuesday and the primary four years ago.

With 99% of the vote being reported for the 2020 Texas Primary:

Democrats: 1,653,588

Republicans: 1,934,438

That’s more Democrats than the primary four years ago, but far fewer Republicans. In 2016, 1.4 million Democrats voted compared to 2.8 million Republicans.

Polls show a tight race in a hypothetical matchup with Joe Biden slightly ahead of President Trump, and Trump narrowly ahead against Sen. Bernie Sanders. Either way, Texans can expect plenty of more campaign visits between now and November.