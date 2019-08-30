What major airlines are offering for flights scheduled during Hurricane Dorian

AUSTIN (KXAN) — In the fluctuating situation with flight cancellations during Hurricane Dorian, there are different things major airlines are offering to customers whose travel plans may be impacted by the storm, even right here in Austin.

As of Friday, the storm strengthened to a Category 3 hurricane as it heads to Florida.

Austin-Bergstrom International Airport has flights to at least three airports in Florida, including Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

Jet Blue, Southwest and Spirit fly to Fort Lauderdale from ABIA. American Airlines, which has at least 14 flights canceled between now and Monday, flies to Miami. Frontier, Jet Blue, Southwest, Spirit and Allegiant all have service to Orlando.

Orlando International Airport officials, at last report, decided in conjunction with the FAA to stop commercial flight operations starting at 2 a.m. on Monday.

Here’s what the major airlines we checked with are doing:

American Airlines

American Airlines has issued a travel alert for more than 15 airports in the Caribbean and Florida, including Miami.

They are waiving fees for flight changes due to the storm, allowing customers to rebook their travel plans at no cost and they’re waiving the fees for two checked bags and in-cabin pets for flights to cities included in their travel alert.

They’ve also capped their fees at $499 for those wanting to fly in the main cabin and at $599 for premium until Sept. 4.

If your flight has been canceled or delayed, you can request a refund.

For the latest information, check their website here.

Southwest

Southwest Airlines has issued a travel advisory for cities impacted by the storm’s path. At the time of this report, there were no Southwest cancelations Friday through Monday.

United

United does not operate direct flights between ABIA and Florida, but they offered waivers for impacted cities in Florida. Representatives sent KXAN a statement that read:

“We encourage our customers who are traveling to, from or through areas that could be affected by Hurricane Dorian to utilize travel policies we have in place where the change fee and any difference in fare will be waived. We continue to closely monitor the weather situation and customers can visit united.com or our app for the latest updates and developments.”

Full waiver information can be found on their website here.