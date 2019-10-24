Weather affecting key district battle

AUSTIN (KXAN)–With the potential of severe weather on Thursday evening the game between East View and Weiss has been moved up to at 6:00 start at The Pfield in Pflugerville. The game will be televised live on KBVO and streamed live on kxan.com.

Weiss is looking to move closer to only a district title, but an undefeated district record. In just their second season as a varsity program, the Wolves are 6-1 and 4-0 in District 13-5A Division 2 tied with Brenham.

East View (5-2, 2-2) is trying improve their playoff chances after a 35-28 loss to Glenn last Friday. The Patriots are currently alone in 4th place in their district standings.

Weiss is led by a stingy defense, allowing just 80 points all season and giving up less than 10 points per game in district play. On offense the Wolves are led by sophomore quarterback Tavian Cord and running back Devin Cross (544 yards, 9 touchdowns).

East View will try use a balanced attack led by senior quarterback Jackson Coulson who has thrown for 1,668 yards, 18 touchdowns and just two interceptions along with the running tandem of Emarion Brooks (655 yards and 9 TD’s) and Isaiah Quinton-Jackson (421 yards and 5 touchdowns)