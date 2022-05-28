Behind a three-run sixth inning, the Texas Softball Team beat No. 4 Arkansas 3-0 in a decisive game three of the Fayetteville Super Regional to advance to the Women’s College World Series.

Longhorns ace Hailey Dolcini threw over 100 pitches in both the first two games of the series so freshman pitcher Sophia Simpson stepped up. Simpson went the full seven innings allowing no runs.

Janae Jefferson got things started in the top of the sixth for Texas with a double. Mia Scott followed with a bunt single to set things up for Alyssa Washington who knocked in the first runs of the game with a two-run double. Mary Iakopo added on with a RBI single to give the Longhorns a 3-0 lead.

The Razorbacks put multiple runners on in the sixth and seventh innings but Simpson was able to wiggle out of both jams behind some help from her defense. The shutout by Simpson is her first of the year.

Arkansas won the first game of the series 7-1 Thursday afternoon before Texas came back with a 3-1 victory Friday.

Now Texas advances to Oklahoma City for the Women’s College World Series for the first time since 2013. The tournament gets underway Thursday as the Longhorns will be one of the last eight teams standing.