Rosie and Steph sipped on cocktails from Kimpton Hotel Van Zandt, ahead of their event called HVZ Afterhours: Stargaze Swim. HVZ’s pool is typically exclusive to hotel guests or via ResortPass, but this new monthly event will open the pool deck to the neighborhood at sundown for cosmic cocktails, stellar snacks, and a late night swim.

This weekend’s movie is “Dirty Dancing.” Find out more about this event at hotelvanzandt.