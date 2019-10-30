Warning for cyclists and pedestrians as the clocks go back

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The clocks go back on Sunday – sparking a warning for pedestrians and cyclists from AAA Texas.

The roadside assistance firm says that with fewer daylight hours and less visibility, the roads become more dangerous after the clocks change at 2:00 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Motorists should slow down and watch out for those on foot and on bicycles, AAA Texas says.

“Drivers can expect reduced visibility because the evening commute time will be darker,” said Daniel Armbruster, AAA Texas spokesperson.

“Motorists should provide bicyclists with a three-foot buffer for safety and slow to a safe and reasonable speed when passing a bicyclist if they can’t keep a three-foot distance from them.”

The company added that automatic emergency braking systems that detect pedestrians are ineffective at night, according to research.