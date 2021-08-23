Want Education & Entertainment When It Comes To Gardening? Listen To “Good At Plants Bad At Life”

Lance Roberson of PLance.org joined Steph to talk about their new podcast, “Good At Plants Bad At Life.” Lance aims to educated and entertain listeners on a weekly basis and you can subscribe, listen and follow here.

Horticulture is for when individual plants need individual attention, and some of us need more help than others! Plants are food, clothing, shelter, air, and medicine just to start off the list, and whether you want to beautifiy our surroundings or help conserve natural resources plants can make a difference with our help. Curious to find new plants for your situation? Want help in saving your favorite plant? Or just want to hear how plants have changed our lives, this is podcast for you. Join horticultural consultant Lance Roberson, along with his friends Pat Sirois and Stephanie Gilbert as we help Pat grow his first plant, answer all the questions Stephanie could ever ask, and tell our stories with plants! Have a question? Need help with a problem? We want to help! Let’s grow!

To send us your questions you can email Lance at Lance@plance.org or find all his info at Plance.org