Wag your tail at the Leander Pet Spooktacular and get your pet a free microchip

(Courtesy of Leander Police Department) Lt. Wilcox and “Renegade” who is up for adoption at Leander’s Humane Heroes

Leander, TEXAS (KXAN) — Leander Police Department and Leander Veterinary Clinic have teamed up for their Pet Spooktacular event on Saturday morning.

Free pet microchipping will be provided as a part of the event. It is free for Leander residents and $5 for non-residents.

They also offer low cost pet vaccinations, registration services, pet treats and a pet costume contest for the spookiest pets.

October is adopt a shelter dog month and Leander PD will be showing off some of Leander’s Humane Heroes’ dogs that are available for adoption as well.

The city of Leander requires all residents pets to be spayed or neutered, current with rabies vaccinations, microchipped and registered with Animal Services. If your pet is not registered they can help you get that done at this event.