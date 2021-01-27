Volunteers reaching out to vulnerable residents to educate on registering for COVID-19 vaccine

HAYS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Getting a COVID-19 vaccine isn’t easy. And volunteers are trying to reach the most vulnerable populations to help.

The Hays County COVID-19 Vaccine online registration portal went live on Friday, the 22nd. According to County Judge, Ruben Becerra, appointments filled up in 15 minutes.

The County does have a phone line open for those in group 1a and 1b, who don’t have internet access.

Still, the office of Hays County’s State Representative, Erin Zwiener feels there’s more of a need for outreach.

On Wednesday, her office has asked for volunteers to reach out to vulnerable populations, including the elderly, to give them more information on trying to get a COVID-19 vaccine appointment through the county.

Volunteers will be calling a list of people, pulled from state data from 6-8pm on Wednesday evening. It will all be done virtually.

Judge Becerra and County Commissioners said in a meeting on Tuesday, they are constantly working to improve the process. They also discussed whether they’ll create a waiting list for its online portal, since doses are limited, and appointments are filling up so fast.

