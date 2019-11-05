Visit Rockport-Fulton For Family-Friendly Events This Holiday Season

Hurricane Harvey hit the Texas coast a little over 2 years ago. Sometimes, it can take years to rebuild — and it takes a strong community to do so! Diane Probst with the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce came by the studio to tell us what’s developing now in South Texas.

How has Rockport-Fulton “risen” after Hurricane Harvey?

“Rockport and Fulton are rising beyond the devastating storm of 2017, and we have some exciting projects coming now and in the near future!”

What activities are there to do in Rockport-Fulton?

“Fun for the whole family! We’ve got lots of big events, family-friendly and budget-friendly attractions, such as: The Rockport Center for the Arts and, of course, the official Maritime Museum of Texas. We have some amazing events coming up for the holidays – Rockport Tropical Christmas, Home for the Holidays and The Grand Re-Opening of the Fulton Mansion.”

Is now a good time of year to visit?

“Yes, this time of year is the best time of year! The weather is typically sunny and warm, the ocean breeze is amazing and the fishing is great.”

The Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce wants you to check out all the fun things they’ve got coming up this holiday season! For more information on the area, go to www.rockport-fulton.org, and follow along with them on social media.

