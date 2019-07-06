Video shows woman crash stolen SUV into truck and run away, police say

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Video shows the moment a speeding SUV slammed into a parked truck. Police say the driver crashed the stolen vehicle and then ran off.

It happened in a neighborhood near North Lamar Boulevard and Rundberg Lane.

“The whole thing, it’s crazy,” said Nick Hebert, who shared his home video surveillance with the Austin Police Department.

“This one was scary,” said Dee Wall, whose fence was destroyed by the crash. “It made a really loud explosion.”

There’s broken glass in the lawn, boards on the road and debris in the creek. That’s all that remains at the scene of the shocking crash.

“Then this girl just hops right out and runs across the lawn,” Hebert said.

The people I spoke to said a girl stole the SUV before crashing it in a north Austin neighborhood. Pictures from the scene show a mighty impact; witnesses say she was going around 60 miles per hour.

WHOA! A nest cam caught the exact moment a woman plowed a stolen car into a parked truck and bailed in North Austin yesterday! #ATX pic.twitter.com/1hxMNSoByn — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) July 5, 2019

“She was driving so fast, she could have killed people between here and there,” Wall said.

The neighbors have been working together to try to get some answers.

“The support that we all given each other, cameras coming together, videos, posting on neighborhood watch, all of those things. If we keep doing that, that’s powerful and strong,” Wall said.

And they’re breathing a sigh of relief. Because while the damage is bad, it could have been a lot worse.

Photos from the scene and a closer look at the woman who fled from the car crash pic.twitter.com/rbvB95XmGS — Alex Caprariello (@alcaprari23) July 5, 2019

“I’m just grateful that we are all alive and nobody was hurt. You can replace these things, it’s not fun, its an expense and time, but we are all OK and that’s what really matters,” Wall said.

Auto theft detectives will take the case from here and will work to find the suspect. Officers have a copy of the video as evidence.