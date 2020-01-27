Video shows succulent swiper destroying, stealing plants from south Austin porch

AUSTIN (KXAN) — A south Austin man got an unpleasant plant surprise when he stepped on his porch Monday morning.

John Hagan walked out to discover that someone had come onto his porch in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 27, ripped several cactuses out of his yard and thrown them in various places around the porch.

He lives in the Travis Greens portion of the Travis Heights community, just south of the river.

Hagan says he has filed a police report with the Austin Police Department, as his neighborhood’s housing authority advised him to.

The crime was also recorded on Hagan’s porch camera, which pinpointed the time of the incident to around 6:10 a.m. Monday morning. The footage offers a glimpse of the suspect, who appears to have dyed pink hair, wearing a blue and white pull-over hat, a flannel-patterned jacket and a grey and white backpack.

Surveillance footage from the porch of John Hagan (Courtesy of John Hagan)

The suspect’s face is visible for only a brief, blurry moment, however.

While he says it’s hard to estimate how much property was damaged, he says he spent a few hundred dollars a few years ago and that many of those plants have been growing on the property since.

Luckily, some of the bigger plants — likely harder to pull out — were spared.

“I know it’s minor compared to other news,” Hagan says. “But I’m just happy to bring some attention to the neighborhood about these kind of issues. They seem to be happening more often lately.”

If you have any information, you’re asked to call Austin Police Department.